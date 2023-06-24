Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 1,000 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,197 shares of company stock worth $1,759,002 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $64.04 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.