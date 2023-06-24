Kathryn R. Scolnick Sells 4,936 Shares of Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Stock

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) CFO Kathryn R. Scolnick sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $20,040.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 476,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OWLT stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.37. Owlet, Inc. has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter. Owlet had a negative net margin of 107.02% and a negative return on equity of 628.28%. Research analysts forecast that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Owlet by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,939 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 1st quarter valued at $841,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owlet by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,899,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 292,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owlet by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 503,192 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers smart monitoring products, which includes Dream Sock accompanying Owlet Dream App allows parents to view their baby's sleep quality indicators, such as waking, heart rate, and movement; and the Dream Sock Plus based on same core technology as the Dream Sock, which is designed to grow with the children from new born to five years through an expanded fabric sock sets primarily for the U.S.

