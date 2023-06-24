Kathryn R. Scolnick Sells 4,936 Shares of Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Stock

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) CFO Kathryn R. Scolnick sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $20,040.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 476,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Owlet Stock Performance
OWLT stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.37. Owlet, Inc. has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.
Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter. Owlet had a negative net margin of 107.02% and a negative return on equity of 628.28%. Research analysts forecast that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Owlet Company Profile
Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers smart monitoring products, which includes Dream Sock accompanying Owlet Dream App allows parents to view their baby's sleep quality indicators, such as waking, heart rate, and movement; and the Dream Sock Plus based on same core technology as the Dream Sock, which is designed to grow with the children from new born to five years through an expanded fabric sock sets primarily for the U.S.
