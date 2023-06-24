Tricia K. Tolivar Acquires 2,500 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Rating) CFO Tricia K. Tolivar acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CAVA Group Stock Performance
Shares of CAVA stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $47.89.
About CAVA Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on CAVA Group from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than CAVA Group
Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.