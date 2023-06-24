Tricia K. Tolivar Acquires 2,500 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Rating) CFO Tricia K. Tolivar acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

