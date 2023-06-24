National Bank of Canada FI Sells 81,293 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,293 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,159,000 after purchasing an additional 420,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,713,000 after purchasing an additional 218,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $111.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.64. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

