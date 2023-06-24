National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 77,130 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,130 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $18,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Sanofi by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Sanofi by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $134.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

