Drive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $213.83 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.