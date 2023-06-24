The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

