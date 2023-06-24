Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes $279,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 224,820 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.52 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

