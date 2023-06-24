The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $205.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.86. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91. The company has a market cap of $123.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

