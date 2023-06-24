830 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,450 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $2,256,790.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 41,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,660,041.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,544. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $347.00 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $271.61 and a one year high of $354.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.14 and a 200 day moving average of $314.81. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.22.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

