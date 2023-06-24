Spinnaker Trust Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Shares of IBDO opened at $25.28 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

