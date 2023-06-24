Spinnaker Trust Purchases 773 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,262,000.

NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $47.33 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $50.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

