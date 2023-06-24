Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $39,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $242.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

