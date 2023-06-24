Spinnaker Trust Sells 1,255 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $238.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.58.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

