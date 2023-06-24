Spinnaker Trust Trims Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Spinnaker Trust cut its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,084.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 131,057 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,033.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 157,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 143,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDP opened at $24.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

