Spinnaker Trust Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 116,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $55.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

