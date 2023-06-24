iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Stock Position Lowered by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lessened its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1,052.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 62,107 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

IBMM stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

