Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.13.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.1 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $283.58 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

