Spinnaker Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

