Spinnaker Trust Sells 70,859 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,859 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,372,000 after acquiring an additional 225,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,282,000 after buying an additional 158,530 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,828,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 426,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after buying an additional 143,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 935,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after buying an additional 127,992 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FHLC opened at $62.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.83 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

