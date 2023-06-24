Spinnaker Trust Decreases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $306.23 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.11 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYC. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

