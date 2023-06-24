Spinnaker Trust Sells 70 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $484.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The firm has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

