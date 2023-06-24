Spinnaker Trust Has $241,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBMN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 136,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 109,999 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 76,419 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,811,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,527 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 519.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 61,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS IBMN opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

