Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 43.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 591,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $133,368,000 after purchasing an additional 179,576 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 27.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,484 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:V opened at $229.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.61 and a 200-day moving average of $223.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

