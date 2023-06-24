Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $168.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.55 and a 200 day moving average of $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.