Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 760 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CSX by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after buying an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 1.1 %

CSX stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.



