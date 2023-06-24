PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Position Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 2,998.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,970 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PG&E by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 86.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 190.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 120,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter valued at $154,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.14.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

