Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,492 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $897,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 22,857 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Moderna by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $118.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $1,829,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,127,209 shares in the company, valued at $259,413,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $1,829,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,127,209 shares in the company, valued at $259,413,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,850 shares of company stock worth $62,617,013 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

