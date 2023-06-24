Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $990,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Roth Capital raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.14.

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STZ opened at $242.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of -475.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.88. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.04%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

