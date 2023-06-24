Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Lowered by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $180,853,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quanta Services by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,956,000 after purchasing an additional 501,131 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 1,124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,637,000 after purchasing an additional 465,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Quanta Services by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 808,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,666,000 after purchasing an additional 360,373 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,030 shares of company stock worth $42,886,741. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $186.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.53 and a twelve month high of $191.84. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

