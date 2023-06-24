Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $168.07 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

