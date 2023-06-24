Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 219,829 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $136.07 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $142.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.