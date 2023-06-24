Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $715,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 420.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $506.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $553.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $470.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.68.
Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.
About Monolithic Power Systems
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Monolithic Power Systems from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Monolithic Power Systems
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.