Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $715,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 420.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $506.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $553.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $470.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

