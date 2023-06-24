International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 2.5 %

IFF stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $129.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

