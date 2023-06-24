Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $701,000 Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,898,000 after purchasing an additional 258,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.23. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

