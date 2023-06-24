Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,603 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

