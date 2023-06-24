Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $30.84 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 3.2% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $30,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 52,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 208,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $114.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $290.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

