Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,871 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

PFE stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

