Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,315 shares of company stock valued at $66,959,505. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Hershey stock opened at $259.09 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.