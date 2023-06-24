Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,203,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.89. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

