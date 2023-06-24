Joule Financial LLC Purchases 3,390 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

