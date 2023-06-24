Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $59.10.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
