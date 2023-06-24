Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

VT stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.39. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $98.49.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

