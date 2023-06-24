Webster Bank N. A. Acquires New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 9.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Lam Research stock opened at $608.76 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $644.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $569.36 and a 200-day moving average of $511.10.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

