Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $148.76 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,488 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Builders FirstSource worth $148,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Shares of BLDR opened at $127.50 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.37 and a 1 year high of $129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.97.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

