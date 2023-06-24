Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 133,475 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 4.21% of NCR worth $139,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of NCR by 3,422.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in NCR by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE NCR opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $35.42.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. NCR had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

