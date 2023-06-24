Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.39% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $136,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VEU opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

