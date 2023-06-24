Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 48,063 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,528,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,063 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $132,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Gates Industrial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Gates Industrial

In other news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,974.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,974.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $545,029,827.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GTES stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.10 million. Analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTES has been the subject of several research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

