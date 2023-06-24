Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 540,162 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,162 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.65% of Hologic worth $129,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $81.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.