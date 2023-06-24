Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,973,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $90,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.